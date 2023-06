Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has worked in various web shows and films such as Stree, Bhediya, Dream Girl and Patal Lok, and most recently the crime drama show Rana Naidu, has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Section 84, where the actor will be sharing the big screen with veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Section 84: Abhishek Banerjee Joins Amitabh Bachchan's Courtroom Drama, Calls It ‘Eklavya and Dronacharya Moment’

Taking to social media, the actor spoke of his fellow co-star Amitabh Bachchan and referred to his experience of working with Big B as the equivalent of going to acting school. He posted a picture on his Instagram and captioned it in Hindi: "I'm very happy today. I learnt so many important life lessons just by spending few days on set with you sir and finally I can say I went to an acting school." Section 84: Diana Penty Joins Amitabh Bachchan's Courtroom Drama From Ribhu Dasgupta

Check Out The Picture Which Abhishek Bannerjee Shared:

