Shahana Goswami is one of those actresses who doesn't believe in doing many movies but chooses the right one. And when she does choose, she excels in it. Her last film Zwigato has won her immense praise. But then are we even surprised? Shahana is one the best actresses of our generation who deserves more opportunities than she gets. However, everyone begins humbly and so did Shahana. In her case, it was also being a Taxi driver in Mumbai. Shahana Goswami Birthday Special: 5 Roles Of The Actress That Deserve A Huge Round Of Applause.

No, we aren't saying Shahana Goswami worked as a taxi driver in Mumbai while looking for work. This is about singer-songwriter Dido's musical short film Let's Do The Things We Normally Do. Goswami plays a taxi driver ferrying passengers all over Mumbai. Zwigato Review: Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami's Performance in Nandita Das' Film Gets Thumps Up From Critics.

Guess what? Shahana didn't even interact with Dido. Speaking to Deccan Herald, the actress said, "But I didn’t interact with Dido at all. But I heard she said that I look really beautiful in the video". Koi shaq?! Shahana is a beautiful and talented actress that we have!

