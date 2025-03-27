Sandhya Suri's cop drama Santosh was the UK’s official submission for the 2025 Oscars (though it did not make the final five nominees). It was also nominated at the BAFTA Awards for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer. Yet, despite being primarily set in India, the film will not be receiving a theatrical release there. In fact, Santosh may not even be available on an online streaming platform in the country. Asian Film Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Wins Best Film, Shahana Goswami Accepts Best Actress Honour for ‘Santosh’.

According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), or the Indian Censor Board, has refused to grant the film certification for a proper theatrical release in India. An article in The Guardian states that the CBFC objected to the film’s portrayal of the police. However, reports suggest that the concerns were broader, as Santosh also highlights issues such as the mistreatment of lower castes, the rise of ultra-nationalism, the deep-rooted gender divide in society and the police force, and other socio-political themes.

Speaking to the publication, director Sandhya Suri revealed that the Censor Board had suggested a long list of cuts spanning several pages, including concerns over the depiction of the police and other societal aspects. Calling the development "disappointing and heartbreaking," she said, "It was very important to me that the film be released in India, so I tried to find a way to make it work. But in the end, it was just too difficult to make those cuts and still have a film that made sense, let alone stayed true to its vision."

She also emphasised that her film does not portray anything that has not already been explored in previous Indian films. "It was surprising for all of us because I didn’t feel that these issues were particularly new to Indian cinema or hadn’t been raised before by other films," she said.

Santosh represents everything that the ruling party fears; that’s why they banned this film. https://t.co/9l5mUzmq6F pic.twitter.com/FqfjMfgJpC — Nakshatra (@ghalibkakhayal) March 27, 2025

'Santosh' by Sandhya Suri has been blocked in India because the film shows police brutality on Dalits.Only those movies which are based on propaganda and fuel the fire of Hindu Muslim resentment like 'The Kerala Story', 'Sabarmati Report' can be made tax free by the government. pic.twitter.com/xsmKjr9Cup — A.☭ (@acharjee_roy) March 27, 2025

Only propaganda movies get a free run in this country. pic.twitter.com/xZlbORaRCO — 𝓼𝓪𝓷𝓴𝓪𝓻 (@yansan) March 26, 2025

SANTOSH talks not just about police brutality in India but also about misogyny and most Importantly CASTE. But in India, people will say, "Movies are only meant for Entertainment." pic.twitter.com/AAasFUlSSI — Lokesh Bag (@lokeshbag67) March 26, 2025

Santosh is not even the most radical film you'll see, just surface level portrayal of police brutality, casteism, while having the same gaze films like Article 15 have and yet it's been banned in India is how bad censorship is here — ana (@mightbeana) March 27, 2025

'Santosh' Leaks Online

While Santosh may not be released in Indian theatres or on streaming platforms, some viewers have resorted to, well... less legal means to watch the film. An HD print of Santosh surfaced online as early as January, when the filmmakers were still grappling with the Censor Board’s restrictions. Following the confirmation that the film would not see an official Indian release, some netizens even shared the movie in HD format through downloadable folders for those eager to watch it. Like the one below...

https://t.co/fBVsUEVBEB heres the hd link to watch Santosh, all thanks to @CalibanCrew for sending this to me weeks ago. CBFC get FUCKED https://t.co/dI5aFNe1RO — miss gender (@ananyussyyy) March 26, 2025

LatestLY does not condone piracy, and downloading content from questionable sources often carries the risk of exposing systems to viruses and malware. However, this situation also raises a debate: how should a cinephile respond when a government body - one that readily permits the release of propaganda films designed to divide society - prevents access to a critically acclaimed work? ‘Santosh’ Selected As UK’s Entry to Oscars 2025: All You Need To Know About Shahana Goswami’s Cop Drama About Caste Politics.

What is 'Sandhya' About?

Shahana Goswami stars as Santosh, a widow who reluctantly takes up her late husband’s job in the police department after his death in service. Navigating the sexist attitudes of her superiors, Santosh is assigned to assist a senior female police officer, played by Sunita Rajwar, in investigating the death of a Dalit girl. The film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where it received widespread acclaim.

