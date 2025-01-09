Sandhya Suri's Santosh is a surprising choice as the UK's official entry for the 2025 Oscars in the International Feature Film category, especially given that it is an 'Indian' film. The hard-hitting police procedural drama, which delves into themes of corruption, gender politics, and caste discrimination, stars Shahana Goswami in the titular role, with Sunita Rajwar also playing a pivotal part. Although the film was initially slated for release in India on January 10, 2025, its release has been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, HD prints of Santosh have surfaced on piracy websites. Oscars 2025: India’s Hindi Film ‘Santosh’ Shortlisted for Best International Feature Film.

The appearance of high-quality prints of newly released films on torrent platforms has become a significant issue for Indian cinema in recent years, compounding the challenges authorities face in combating piracy. Recent examples include HD and Ultra HD prints of films like Baby John, Vanvaas, Marco, and Sookshmadarshini, which have been leaked on sites such as Tamilrockers, TamilMV, 1337x, and Tamilblasters.

Watch the Trailer of 'Santosh':

Interestingly, Santosh has not yet had a digital release anywhere, raising questions about how such a high-definition print ended up on piracy platforms. ‘Marco’ Hindi-Dubbed Version Leaked in HD and Ultra HD Prints on Torrents; Original Malayalam Theatrical Print of Unni Mukundan’s Ultra-Violent Action Thriller Also Pirated.

Why Was 'Santosh' Release Date Postponed?

According to a report in Mid-Day, Santosh has yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The report states that board members have not watched the film due to the Christmas holidays. Additionally, the film's exploration of sensitive issues, such as caste politics, Islamophobia, and rampant sexism in the police force and government, might further complicate the certification process.

What's 'Santosh' About?

Santosh tells the story of a woman who becomes a widow two years into her marriage after her husband, a police officer, is killed in the line of duty. She is offered a job in the police department as compensation and later finds herself assisting a senior female officer in solving a caste-related murder case. The film garnered critical acclaim following its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

