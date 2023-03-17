Reviews of Zwigato are out and the film's lead pair, Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, have delivered a hard-hitting performance, say critics. Speaking about the storyline of the film helmed by Nandita Das, it depicts the story of an ex-floor manager of a factory, Manas (Kapil), who loses his job during the pandemic, who then works as a food delivery rider. On the other hand to support the household income, his wife Pratima (Shahana) begins to explore different work opportunities and soon things turn awry. Take a look at some of the reviews on the film below shared by critics. Zwigato: Nandita Das Applauds Kapil Sharma for Learning Jharkhand Accent, Says ‘He Stepped Out From His Comfort Zone’.

News18: "The writing is well-supported by actors Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Although Kapil lets go of his charming, humouristic side for the film to play a serious, struggling delivery man, Nandita ensures to give him a couple of lines to humour his humour. It sort of reminded me that even at the worst of situations, most don’t forget to crack a joke or two to get through. Kapil conveys the frustration of a working, middle-class man seamlessly, making him all things relatable. If this is how he performs with no humourous strings attached, Kapil should experiment more. Shahana as the demure but aspirational wife makes you want to root for her and her happiness."

Koimoi: "Kapil Sharma lies somewhere between being a complete miscast and nailing the character out of the park. His real-life backstory helps to connect with the innocence of Manas, but his ‘comedy master’ tag also proves to be a hindrance at times. More than the natural acting, at places, it feels like he’s pretending to act. Shahana Goswami is Shahana Goswami & there are no two schools of thought that there could’ve been a better Pratima than her."

Rediff.com: "Kapil Sharma plays these contradictions with marvelous conviction, erasing the unpleasant memories of his facetious act in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. A far cry from his playing-to-the-gallery comedian, Sharma emerges as a heartfelt picture of aspiration and annoyance. A moving moment where he rests his head on his mother's lap after a bad day at work underlines the value of his person and performance. Known to pick her actors with care, Nandita Das finds a remarkable fit in Shahana Goswami. Her gentle optimism and carpe diem spirit never lets Zwigato resign to its fate. So strong is her magnetism even her disillusioned husband cannot deny its sway."

Hindustan Times: "Sharma, as Manas, is as earnest and convincing as it gets. It’s a chameleon-like transformation in terms of his body language, demeanour and especially his dialogue delivery without any of his usual Punjabi touch. Full marks to Sharma for getting that right. The way he blends this honesty in his performance with touches of humour without making you pity his life, is endearing and leaves you with a smile. Goswami is once again brilliant with her craft and gives her best to every scene. Though her parallel story of wanting to help her husband while taking care of the house is a secondary to the protagonist, but the conviction with which she emotes just touches you."

