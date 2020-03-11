Shraddha Kapoor Hits The Beach in a Sultry Bikini, Accompanied By Her Four-Legged Friend! (View Pic)

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood stars have their own ways of dealing with summer. While some fly to the cooler regions, others flaunt their season themed attires. Shraddha Kapoor is beating the heat by chilling by the sea side. The Baaghi 3 actress shared a post on Instagram where she is seen having a gala time on the beach along with her four-legged friend! She has donned a black and white bikini on this outing, looking cute and hot at the same time! Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Despite the Kabooms & Shraddha Kapoor’s Censored Abuses, Tiger Shroff’s Action Film Is D…Duh…Dull!.

Shraddha's every fan might know that she is much, much attached to her pet dog and keeps posting about it. This picture only adds to fun account of the actress who, unlike most of the actresses, does not follow any 'pattern' on Instagram. Her posts are more from the personal moments that she spends and less from the glitzy world that she is a part of. That's what makes her one of the most-loved celebs on this photo-sharing app! Take a look at the picture.

Hottie Shraddha Kapoor With a Doggo!

View this post on Instagram Friend. 🐶🏝💛 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

On the work front, she recently was seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 and before that in Street Dancer 3D. The third installment of Baaghi is doing quite well on the ticket windows. On the other hand, fans will get to see her opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy next. Coming back to this sizzling picture, isn't she naturally gorgeous?