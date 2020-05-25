Shruti Haasan Calls Herself ‘Waste Lady’, Here’s Why

Shruti Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Shruti Haasan calls herself "Waste Lady". Shruti shared a photograph of herself in gymwear. She shared the image on Instagram Stories. The actress wrote on the picture: "I did nothing today except work out for an hour... Waste Lady." She recently had a mega clean day and she also took out time for some dancing amid all the cleaning.

In an Instagram Stories video, she was seen dancing in a black tank top and blue rubber gloves on. "Today is mega clean day - but always make the time to have a little dance," Shruti had written on the clip.

Shruti Haasan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She later shared a video of herself making funny faces and wrote: "I'm still cleaning WTH."