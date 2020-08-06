Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has been spending her lockdown days working on new music. She is now ready to release an original track. Titled "Edge", Shruti's new original track will also be part of her EP, which she has been working on, and plans to release early next year. "Music has been my sanity," said Shruti, who has been juggling between her music and film careers over the past couple of years. Shruti Haasan on Nepotism: 'Doors Opened for Me Because of My Surname'.

"Music is an integral part of my life and I feel blessed to be able to share it. 'Edge' is an attempt at portraying and owning your inner chaos and loving parts of yourself that are imperfect. When you stop looking at perfection in others, the journey of truly understanding and accepting yourself begins," she added. Shruti Haasan Joins Sister Akshara and Chiyaan Vikram in Don't Breathe Remake?

Apart from penning and singing the song, she has also recorded and shot the track with Siddhi Patel, who is the editor and the director of the video.

The song is slated to release on August 8.

