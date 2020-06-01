Siddhant Chaturvedi to Release His Debut Single Next Week

Siddhant Chaturvedi announces his fourth project (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 1: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to release his debut single next week. The actor, who shot to Bollywood fame playing MC Sher in "Gully Boy" last year, made the announcement on social media, along with a picture where he lies in bed alongside his guitar. "Khaalipan mein socha main kuch karun, Phir socha kyun na.. Mera phela SINGLE drop karun (thought of doing something in my free time, and then thought why not.. drop my first single}? @dawgeek karte hai na apni Public ke liye kuch (let's do something for the public)? #SidPops," he captioned the Instagram image.

He later shared another picture of himself performing on stage. "You guys are too special to lose touch. I miss the shoots, the stage, the chase, and the run. But I won't stop creating, I am not yet done. My song's dropping this week, and I've just begun," he wrote. Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi Shatters Ananya Panday’s ‘Struggles of Nepotism’ With Just One Line; Wins Over Twitter (Watch Video).

Siddhant will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Karan Johar's untitled film. "Bunty Aur Babli 2" also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.