Sikandar is making waves across the nation with its phenomenal box office run. Winning the hearts of audiences, the film is receiving tremendous love. Having arrived like a storm at the box office, it continues to hold strong and has now amassed a total of INR 158.5 crore worldwide, showcasing the power of Salman Khan's stardom at its best. ‘Sikandar’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s Action Drama Grosses INR 141.15 Crore Worldwide.

It has been four days since Sikandar's release, and the film is consistently witnessing growth at the box office. After crossing the INR 100 crore milestone on its second day itself, the film has now reached a total of INR 158.5 crore worldwide.

This is indeed an incredible run at the box office. Despite facing an unprecedented scale of piracy, the film remains unaffected - thanks to Salman Khan's unwavering stardom. Another Eid, Another Salman Khan Blockbuster: 'Sikandar' Takes Centre Stage.

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film is running successfully in theatres near you.

