With the release of Sikandar, Salman Khan is back with yet another massive Eid release. Having dominated the festival for years with his blockbusters, he has consistently treated fans to grand cinematic experiences. His unparalleled stardom turns each Eid release into a celebration of its own, making his films highly anticipated. This year, he continues the tradition with Sikandar - proving once again that Salman Khan and Eid are an unbeatable combination, always delivering top-tier entertainment. Salman Khan Announces 5 Films After ‘Sikandar’ – the Names Will Shock You! ‘Kick 2’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, and Films With Sanjay Dutt and Sooraj Barjatya!

As Sikandar finally hits the big screen, audiences are flocking to cinemas in huge numbers. His star power is undeniable, with his loyal fanbase ensuring every release becomes a nationwide event. The overwhelming love for Salman is on full display as fans embrace Sikandar like a festival.

Salman Khan and Eid go hand in hand. Some of his biggest Eid blockbusters include Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg 2, and Sultan. Now, with Sikandar, he continues his legacy of delivering a blockbuster Eid release.

As one of the year’s most anticipated films, Sikandar becomes even more special as an Eid treat. For many, Eid feels incomplete without a Salman Khan film, and fans eagerly await this annual tradition. ‘Sikandar’: From Fan to Director, AR Murugadoss Recalls First Salman Khan Encounter That Inspired Their Future Collaboration.

Now that Sikandar has arrived in cinemas, Salman Khan fans are in for the ultimate Eid celebration on the big screen.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)