Sona Mohapatra Believes COVID-19 Lockdown Has Reset Our Response to Music and Life

Sona Mohapatra From Shut Up Sona (Photo Credits: IANS)

Singer Sona Mohapatra has come out with a cheeky version of singer Arijit Singh's number "Zaalima" and said the quirky do-it-yourself (DIY) music video was created as an artistic response to the lack of songs featuring female voices in mainstream music. "I think the lockdown has reset our response to music, art and life in general. It's brought us back to basics & it's reflected in the music heard around the world. People now enjoy music that's more minimal & stripped down because it feels more handmade, personal and authentic. Salman Khan Lauds Baba Siddique and His Son Zeeshan’s Efforts of Feeding 1,25,000 Families During Lockdown (View Tweet)

This is why I decided to release this reprise version of a song for music lovers that was supposed to be part of the original soundtrack," she said. The lyrics of the reprised version of the song, which was originally pictured on Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. "He is the biggest hitmaker lyricist of his generation and a dear friend of Ram and mine," Sona added. Disha Patani Sporting a Monokini In This Throwback Picture From Malang is Giving Us Beachy Vibes Amid Lockdown!

She said she feels proud of being an artiste who might have alienated herself in Bollywood. "The cheeky DIY music video was created as an artistic response to the lack of women songs in mainstream music and I feel proud of being that artist who might have alienated herself in Bollywood for calling out such sexist biases but will surely make things better for the coming generation of female artists for speaking up the truth," she said.