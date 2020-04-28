Disha Patani Sporting a Monokini In This Throwback Picture From Malang is Giving Us Beachy Vibes Amid Lockdown!

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has changed a lot of things including the way celebrities handle their social media. Given that everyone is currently quarantining at home, most celebrities have now become more active on social media and often keep us updated with their posts be it the amazing throwback pictures or their daily chores. Disha Patani too has been quite active and after sharing adorable posts of her pets and also her amazing dance videos, the actress recently shared a throwback that is sure to make your day. Disha Patani Makes Quarantine Dressing Glamorous, Looks Stunning in a White Summery Dress in Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pic).

Disha took to Instagram to post a sizzling picture of herself in an orange and white monokini. The throwback picture was from the sets of Malang and we have to say, Patani looked too hot to handle in it. The actress posted the picture along with the film's title and a heart emoji. Malang which released in February this year starred Patani alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Disha looked stunning in the film and her fans certainly couldn't get over her bohomeian-hippie look in the film.

Check Out Disha Patani's Look Here:

View this post on Instagram #malang❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 27, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT

It looks like Disha is missing being on the sets badly and hence has been sharing a lot of throwbacks post lately. A few days ago, she also shared a BTS video of the her special song, "Do You Love Me" from Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. Disha Patani Keeps Instagram Buzzing by Sharing a Throwback Picture in her Super Hot Calvin Klein Lingerie.

On the work front, post lockdown, Patani will be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles. The film is expected to release later this year.