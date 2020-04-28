Salman Khan Lauds Baba Siddique and His Son Zeeshan's Efforts of Feeding 1,25,000 Families During Lockdown (View Tweet)

Salman Khan with Baba Siddique (Photo Credits: Twitter, YouTube)

In what can be called an overwhelming gesture, politician Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan's provided aid to 1,25,000 families in Mumbai who were fighting for a day's meal in times of the on-going COVID-19 lockdown. And Baba's good friend, superstar Salman Khan, immediately took to Twitter to hails the politicians' deeds and also urged one and all to help out. Salman himself had made headlines when Baba Siddique had himself revealed that Salman Khan was providing daily wage workers of the film industry affected by the lockdown with ration and other food supplies.

In his tweet, Salman posted a photo of the politician's team putting together food items of daily use, being ready to be distributed amongst the needy.

Check Out Salman Khan's Tweet Below:

Baba and baba's baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai. Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of.. Challenge 'Anna Daan' Karo to khud ya kissi bharosemand ke through...@BabaSiddique @zeeshan_iyc pic.twitter.com/317KPrxWyp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 28, 2020

In his tweet, Salman Khan, who has done his part for COVID-19 relief, urged people who have the means to help out people who don't, either by themselves or through someone they trust. The citizens of India have been doing their bit to help fight Coronavorus pandemic.

While the Prime Minister and Chief Miniter set-up relief funds (in all states) have received donations, big and small to help aid in the fight against COVID-19 relief, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and even common men have taken to providing necessary food packages to the poor and needy who are stuck in the city without daily wages and no means for food.

In a recent move, filmmaker Rohit Shetty provided the Mumbai Police with accommodations and food provisions at 8 city hotels for on-duty policemen, apart from donating Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Actor Sonu Sood also provided his hotel for doctors, nurses and other medical staff who were on duty at hospitals taking in COVID-19 patients. The Producer's Guild of India also provided Mumbai Police, that has been manning the streets of Mumbai, with actors' vanity vans, for the force to use as restrooms and break rooms. It's endearing to see every citizen come together to do his or her part in helping India battle COVID-19.