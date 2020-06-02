Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: 5 Times the Junior Shotgun Shut Trolls With Pure Sass!

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning, savage and superb could be ideal words to describe Sonakshi Sinha! Bollywood actress has her own fan following, thanks to her amazing personality and of course acting and experimenting skills. They call her 'Dabangg' for a reason other than that being her debut film's name! She has often shown her fiery side when it came to shutting down the trolls in the most sassy ways. Probably this is why she is also called as the Jr Shotgun! Sonakshi Sinha Posts a 'Sunday Selfie' on Wednesday Because That's Lockdown Life! (View Pic).

Her father, well-known actor, Shatrughan Sinha is also popularly called as Shotgun due to his kickass dialogues and their delivery. She took the legacy further in real life by knocking off the trolls the Jr Shotgun Style! Here are five instances when she totally owned the comeback game.

When They Thought She Did Not Contribute For COVID-19 Initiatives

"Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced, contributions weren’t made. Neki kar dariya mein daal, suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good."

When They Tried To Pull Her Down Due To The Ramayan-KBC Goof Up

"Lots of you have Ramayan related questions. Please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!"

When They Called Her 'Biggest Chamchi Of Salman Khan'

“Yeah, well he gave me my first film. Hoon main. Kya kar loge? (Yes, I am. What will you do?”

When They Trended #YoSonakshiSoDumb For Not Remembering Ramayan Details

"Dear jaage hue trolls. I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem, Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes”

When They Body-Shamed Her

"Let’s talk about the elephant in the room! For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed i was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended."

Well, now you know that you are not supposed to mess with girl with mast mast do nain! We hope to see more of this fun and bold side of Sonakshi in the future too! Happy Birthday, Asli Sona!