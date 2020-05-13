Sonakshi Sinha Posts a 'Sunday Selfie' on Wednesday Because That's Lockdown Life! (View Pic)

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus pandemic has changed everything and with India all set to enter its fourth phase of lockdown, citizens are becoming more and more restless about the situation. Quarantining at home has had its own ups and downs and it is becoming difficult to separate each day from the other because if you're stuck at home, they probably all seem to be the same. Actress Sonakshi Sinha seems to be echoing this feeling quite well and her new Instagram post is certainly a proof of that. The actress recently took to the photo-sharing app to post a selfie where she looked stunning and had a rather interesting caption to go along with it that seems to be relatable to everyone in this lockdown. Sonakshi Sinha Calls Her Ramayan Goof-Up on Kaun Banega Crorepati an ‘Honest Mistake’, Says ‘It’s Disheartening That People Still Troll Me’.

Sonakshi's sun-kissed selfie flaunting her gorgeous hair looked pretty but it was certainly her caption that caught our eye. Sharing the stunning picture, the Dabangg 3 actress wrote, "SundaySelfie because i dont know what day it is anymore #lifeinthetimeofcorona #lockdownlife." Well, we completely understand, there's really no point remembering what day it is today, is it, considering you can't step out or make any plans. The pandemic has brought everything to a standstill and the lockdown is certainly having its effect on us now. Sonakshi Sinha’s Quirky Response on Being Asked About Her Relationship Status Is a Must-Read.

Check Out Sonakshi Sinha's Photo Here:

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha was in the news for giving it back to her trolls on social media, who have been trolling the actress for her Ramayan gaffe on Kaun Banega Crorepati. While recently speaking about the incident, Sonakshi called it an 'honest mistake' and even referred to all the trolling she faced as 'hurtful'.