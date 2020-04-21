Sonam Kapoor Channelises Her Inner Madhubala In This Throwback Picture and We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her (View Pic)

Sonam Kapoor, Madhubala (Photo Credits: Insta, YouTube)

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a nationwide lockdown until May 3, 2020. With the whole country practising social distancing, even our Bollywood stars are doing the same. These celebs connect with their fans via social media and everyday puts up many posts doing all things crazy. From baking, washing utensils to sharing throwbacks, stars are literally giving us a sneak-peek into something unexpected. Among the many is also Bollywood's fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who recently shared a picture of herself as the legendary actress Madhubala and we are stumped. Quite dramatic! Sonam Kapoor Looks Absolutely Stunning in the Pics from her Latest Bridal Shoot for Brides Today Magazine’s February Cover.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam spilt magic on her fans screens by sharing a pic from an old magazine shoot. In the said photo, Sonam can be seen as Anarkali from the iconic movie of all time, Mughal-e-Azam. From head to toe, Sonam spells royalty in the same and we really can't take our eyes off her beauty. The maang tika, mustard yellow dupatta paired with velvety red ghagra-choli, the diva just looks like a replica of Madhubala from the song, 'Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal'. COVID-19 Scare: Sonam Kapoor Urges Fans To Avoid Crowded Places And Stay Safe (Watch Video).

Check Out Sonam As Anarkali Below:

View this post on Instagram Pyaar kiya to darna kya ❤️ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 20, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT

Amid the lockdown, Sonam has been keeping her fans hooked to her Insta feed by sharing childhood pics and whatnot. Earlier in one of her videos, she had turned into a stylist and was seen chopping and grooming her husband, Anand Ahuja's hairdo. Well, let such entertaining posts keep on coming girl. Stay tuned!