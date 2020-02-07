Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is an Epitome of Ethnic Replendence in Raw Mango!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Raw Mango (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is a plausible reason why her flamboyant and sophisticated fashion game is always a notch above her contemporaries. Her innate sense of style easily translates into an exceptional vibe. Her co-conspirator is her sister and fashion maverick Rhea Kapoor whose sharp gaze and an ardent intent to make a poignant point with fashion always find a befitting muse in Sonam. Sonam's recent style rampage with ethnic ensembles has us hooked. She pulled off an exceptional style coup that paid an ode to the classic, brilliant and beautiful yellow-green tone.

Sonam’s usual forte of bringing to the fore, some of the most sought-after luxury brands in exciting colours, interesting silhouettes and dazzling cuts is evident. But she dies ethnic ensembles with that same panache as nobody else does! Upping the game, Sonam's glam squad featured makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar and hairstylist Alpa Khimani. Here is a quick style recap of her resplendent vibe. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Erdem Is Like Sunshine on a Cloudy Day, All the Way From Paris!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Ethnic Chic

It was a yellow and green toned ethnic ensemble by Raw Mango featuring a kurti, embroidered pants and a shrug. A small clutch and juttis upped her vibe. Pearl and gold-toned jewelry, subtle glowing makeup and pulled back hair with stray strands cascading on either side completed her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the Bewitching Muse in Jean Paul Gaultier’s Revolutionary Sari Tuxedo!

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.