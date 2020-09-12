Ever since this coronavirus outbreak has happened and affected lives of people across the country, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has stepped up to help the needy. In this hour of crisis when someone like him came forward and decided to take up things in his hands and do all the needful, it has indeed turned out to be like a blessing for the affected ones. From helping the migrant labourers, to students stranded in overseas to helping many other underprivileged people, Sonu Sood is like one guardian angel to many. Now, the actor has come forward and announced that he is launching full scholarship for students for higher education. Sonu Sood Shares A Heartfelt Post Remembering His Mother Saroj Sood On Teachers’ Day 2020.

According to a report in TOI, Sonu Sood has launched a scholarship programme in his late mother’s name, Professor Saroj Sood. About it he was quoted as saying, “During the past few months, I have seen how the underprivileged struggled to pay for their children’s education. While some did not have phones to attend online classes, others did not have money to pay the fees. So, I have tied up with universities across the country to offer scholarships under the name of my mother, Professor Saroj Sood. She used to teach in Moga (Punjab), free of cost. She had told me to take her work ahead, and I feel that this is the right time.” Sonu Sood Offers to Help Students From Remote Areas to Reach Examination Centres For JEE, NEET Exams.

Sonu Sood On Launching Full Scholarships

Hindustaan Badhega Tabhi, Jab Padhenge Sabhi! Launching full scholarships for students for higher education.I believe,financial challenges should not stop any one from reaching their goals.Send in ur entries at scholarships@sonusood.me (in next 10 days) & I will reach out to u🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JPBuUUF23s — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 12, 2020

Scholarship To Be Available For Various Courses

हमारा भविष्य हमारी काबिलियत और मेहनत तय करेगी ! हम कहाँ से हैं , हमारी आर्थिक स्थिति का इस से कोई सम्बन्ध नहीं। मेरी एक कोशिश इस तरफ - स्कूल के बाद की पढ़ाई के लिए full scholarship - ताकि आप आगे बढ़ें और देश की तरक्की में योगदान दें। 🇮🇳 email करें scholarships@sonusood.me pic.twitter.com/tKwIhuHQ5j — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 12, 2020

The scholarship programme offered by Sonu Sood will be available for numerous courses and it includes data science, journalism and business studies, medicines, artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, among others. “Students coming from families whose annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh can apply for this scholarship. The only condition is that their academic record should be good. All their expenses — course fees, hostel accommodation and food — everything will be taken care of by us,” Sonu Sood further shared. We are sure, students would be delighted to know about this wonderful opportunity!

