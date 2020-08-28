Sonu Sood is being hailed for the work he has been doing to help the underprivileged amid this difficult time of coronavirus. The actor after helping several migrant workers across the nation reach their homes safely amid COVID-19 lockdown has now been lending his support to students across the nation who are currently requesting the Government of India to postpone NEET, JEE exams. After tweeting in support of the postponement of exams, the actor has now offered to help students travel to examination centres if the exams don't get postponed. Sonu Sood Turns Saviour For Students From Batting for JEE/NEET Postponement to Providing Smartphones For Online Education in Remote Villages Amid the Pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood shared a post lending his support to the students from remote areas who may face problems to travel if the exams take place. Sood posted a note on Twitter saying, "In case #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam and Gujarat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources." This is the actor's recent gesture among many where he has come out in support of students. Sonu Sood Requests For Postponement Of JEE, NEET Exams, Says 'We Should Care Utmost and Not Risk The Lives Of Students'.

Check Out Sonu Sood's Tweet Here:

“ I N C A S E “ #JEE_NEET doesn’t get postponed. pic.twitter.com/D2iYzt4wf4 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 28, 2020

Here's Sonu Sood's Other Tweet About Helping Students:

Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources🇮🇳 https://t.co/fv5GqjOq90 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 28, 2020

This isn't the only way Sood has been helping out students across the nation. As COVID-19 situation has forced schools all over to move to virtual classes, the actor has managed to provide smartphones to students with limited resources in remote villages in order to help continue their education. As for the NEET and JEE exams, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6.

