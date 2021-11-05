Akshay Kumar fans have waited for quite a long time to watch the actor on the big screen. It was very obvious that now since the film is releasing in theatres finally, there had to be a celebration about it. Fans gathered outside Mumbai cinema halls with dhols, cake, colour smoke bombs to commemorate the first-day screening of Sooryavanshi.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

Celebration Time for #AkshayKumar fans. You get to see it all.. Drums, crackers, cake, garlands and Bollywood dance moves. #SooryavanshiDay pic.twitter.com/GNgmmKcMRQ — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) November 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)