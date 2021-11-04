Rohit Shetty's cop thriller, Sooryavanshi, can finally have a smooth release, after talks with the producers and the theatre exhibitors over revenue sharing finally came to close to a positive conclusion. Advance bookings for the film is now open to public, as Rohit Shetty announces this good news on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)