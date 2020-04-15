Soundarya Sharma Says She Got No Response from the Indian Embassy on Her Request to Get 400 Fellow Stranded Indians Back Home

Soundarya Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actress Soundarya Sharma has approached the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs for assistance, along with more than 400 Indians including students who are stranded in the USA amid a coronavirus pandemic. "These are challenging times for everyone, but my heart goes to hundreds of students including other fellow Indians who are stuck here, without proper accommodation and resources," Soundarya said. Soundarya Sharma Shows How to Make a COVID-19 Mask in Three Simple Steps (Watch Video)

She added: "I have been writing to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation assistance however there has been no positive response nor any assistance to Indians who have been unable to meet their ends here." The actress, who featured in the film "Ranchi Diaries", is hoping to be evacuated back to India. COVID-19 Crisis: Soundarya Sharma Sets Up Online Crowdfunding for Indians Stuck in Abroad

"I would humbly request the indian embassy and the MEA for a stimulus package for all those students and fellow Indians who are stuck here to help overcome this situation and hopefully arrange an evacuation flight back to India," she said. Soundarya was in Los Angeles to attend an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.