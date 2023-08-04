August 11 is the day, when two major releases are all set to clash with each other at the box office. Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) are releasing, ahead of Independence day. The genres of all the two movies are different and no doubt cinegoers will definitely get divided. So, which one will be your pick from the two big films coming this August? Vote now. Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Fights for His Country and Son During the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War in This Sequel! (Watch Video).

Gadar 2 Release Date:

Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023🔥#HappyRepublicDay@ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/Tz9dbysDRe — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2023

OMG 2 Release Date:

Most Exciting Independence Day 2023 Bollywood Release? OMG 2 Gadar 2 Don't Care for Either!

