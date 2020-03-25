Sunny Leone in a Saree Just Made Our Day With Her Gudi Padwa Wish (See Pic)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Better late than never. Sunny Leone took to her Instagram page to wish her fans on the triple-dhamaka occasion of Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and Ugadi. She posted a picture, in which she is wearing an extremely pretty saree in traditional South Indian style. The actress is posing in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha, with folded hands. We cannot remember the last time, Sunny was spotted wearing a saree. She looks great in it and should definitely wear it once in a while. Sunny Leone Extends Her Support to PM Modi’s #JanataCurfew Initiative, Says ‘Stay Safe Don’t Be Stupid’.

The picture is clearly a throwback, since the entire country is on lockdown due to COVID19 pandemic. And there is no way Sunny could have clicked this outside her home today. She also captioned the pic, "Be Safe, Be happy, Be at Home". Sunny Leone Shares a Picture with her Kids Wearing Masks as they Get Ready to Tackle the Coronavirus Outbreak in the City.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

Just like many of us, Sunny is keeping her health up to date by working out at home during the lockdown. The actress, earlier, also posted a video of her home workout.

She also shared a video, where she can be seen making some cool-looking artwork. Other than this, Sunny has been posting beautiful throwback pictures on her social media, to keep the fans entertained.