Sunny Leone Shares a Picture with her Kids Wearing Masks as they Get Ready to Tackle the Coronavirus Outbreak in the City

Sunny Leone and family gear up for their safety from Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As Bollywood almost comes to a standstill courtesy of the coronavirus outbreak in the city, stars are utilizing all their free time to be with their family and dear ones. And Sunny Leone is no different. While the shooting of movies and series have almost halted in the industry, Sunny is busy spending time with her kids and hubby dearest. And the Weber family is even ready to tackle the COVID-19 virus by staying safe and wearing masks. Coronavirus Effect: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Suspends all Administrative and Production Work as a Safety Measure Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

The Jackpot actress took to her social media account to share a picture of her family as they pose together wearing the protective masks. "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!" she captioned while sharing her family portrait with hubby and three kids. Though the picture is too cute for words to describe it, we are glad to see the actress take precautionary measures and can't stop lauding her for same. Rs 400 Crore Plus? That's The Loss Bollywood Might Incur In The First Quarter Of 2020, After Sooryavanshi's Postponement.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post

The cases of coronavirus patients in the city and the state are increasing with each passing day and the government has suggested self-isolation as a preventive measure for the same. Employees have been asked to work from home while citizens are advised against unnecessary travel. Hopefully, the situation will calm down in the coming weeks and we can hope for our lives to get back on track.