‘Splitsvilla X6’: Khushi Rawal SLAMS Mohit Magotra for Grabbing Her Hand During Paisa Challenge; Know What Happened

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The latest episode of Splitsvilla X6 saw a sharp escalation in interpersonal conflict following a heated exchange between contestants Khushi Rawal and Mohit Magotra. During a high-stakes challenge, Rawal publicly criticised Magotra for his physical conduct, alleging that he grabbed her hand with unnecessary force. While Magotra defended his actions as an instinctive reaction to the task's intensity, the incident has sparked a wider conversation among the villa residents regarding boundaries and sportsmanship. 'Splitsvilla 16' Elimination Update: Aarav Chugh Evicted As Twists Shake Up MTV’s Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa.

Khushi and Mohit Clash Over Balloon Task

The friction began during a physical challenge in the "Paisa Villa" designed to test the coordination of the pairs. In this particular task, contestants were required to manage buckets of balloons. Tensions spiked when Rawal began throwing balloons rather than utilising them for the objective.

In an attempt to prevent the loss of the items, Magotra snatched the bucket away. In the ensuing scramble, Rawal accused Magotra of grabbing her hand aggressively and causing discomfort. Following the round, Rawal immediately confronted him, supported by fellow contestants Zalak Gohil and Kaira Anu, stating that his grip crossed a personal boundary.

A Glimpse of the Paisa Challenge -Watch Promo

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Mohits Defense

In response to the allegations, Mohit Magotra maintained that there was no malicious intent behind the gesture. He categorised the incident as a "reflex," arguing that in the heat of a high-pressure competition, his movements were purely driven by the adrenaline of the moment.

Magotra later apologised for the incident, explaining that his primary focus was securing "splitcoins" for their team and that the physical contact was an unintended byproduct of the chaotic competition. Despite the apology, the disagreement briefly divided the villa, highlighting the stress levels currently affecting the "Paisa Villa" residents.

Risking Stakes

This confrontation comes at a critical juncture in Splitsvilla X6. With the season operating under the "Pyaar vs. Paisa" theme, the pressure to balance emotional bonds with financial strategy has intensified. Producers and hosts Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone have continued to emphasise the importance of safety, especially as rivalries between the two villas begin to peak.

Watch the Promo of ‘Splitsvilla X6’:

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Who Has Been Eliminated from 'Splitsvilla X6'?

After two weeks of intense gameplay, Splitsvilla has already seen the evictions of two prominent contestants. Following a series of tactical votes and a failed attempt to secure safety through the Oracle, Aarav Chugh and Anuj Sharma were officially eliminated from the competi

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).