The popular dating reality show Splitsvilla has returned with its sixteenth season, bringing a fresh format, new faces and a competitive twist. Splitsvilla X6 recently premiered and has already begun drawing attention for its “Pyaar vs Paisa” theme, where contestants are divided into two villas based on romance and strategy. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Shooting for Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra’s Dating Show Begins in Chennai; ‘Roadies XX’ Winner Kushal Tanwar and Shubhangi Jaiswal Among First Confirmed Contestants?

New Theme: Pyaar Villa vs Paisa Villa

The season is hosted by Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, with special roles played by Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma for the rival villa. The first two episodes introduced the contestants and set the tone for what promises to be a dramatic season. This year’s format splits contestants into two competing groups. The Pyaar Villa focuses on emotional connections and romantic bonding, while the Paisa Villa revolves around strategy, ambition and gameplay. Karan Kundrra joins Sunny Leone as co-host for the first time, and viewers have responded positively to their chemistry and playful interactions on screen. Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma oversee the Paisa Villa, adding a sharp competitive edge to the format.

Pyaar Villa Contestants

The Pyaar Villa introduces participants who aim to build strong emotional connections from the beginning of the show. Female Contestants List:

Akanksha Choudhary

Anjali Schmuck

Anisha Shinde

Diksha Pawar

Sadhaaf Shankar

Soundharya Shetty

Simran Khan

Male Contestants:

Chakshdeep Singh

Yogesh Rawat

Sorab Bedi

Anuj Sharma

Tayne De Villiers

Ayush Sharma

Harshit Gururani

Himanshu Arora

The group has already shown early chemistry, forming initial bonds and friendly rivalries.

Paisa Villa Contestants

The Paisa Villa features contestants known for bold personalities and competitive instincts, ready to challenge the dynamics of the show. Male Contestants:

Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)

Aarav Chugh

Vishu Bajaj

Ayush Jamwal

Gaursh Gujral

Ron Kariappa

Deeptanshu Saini

Mohit Magotra

Female Contestants:

Keona Walke

Khushi Rawal

Zalak Gohil

Preet Singh

Anushka Ghosh

Asmita Adhikari

Kaira Anu

Niharika Tiwari

This villa promises intense gameplay, strategy-driven moves and high-voltage confrontations.

Early Buzz and Viewer Response

With its new theme, expanded hosting team and diverse contestant line-up, Splitsvilla X6 has generated strong early buzz among fans. Viewers are closely watching how romance and strategy collide as alliances form and rivalries begin to surface. As the season progresses, audiences can expect shifting dynamics, unexpected twists and plenty of drama across both villas.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).