Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Nisha, Calls Her 'So So Pretty'

Mumbai, April 26: Actress Sunny Leone calls herself a "lucky mommy" to have a daughter who is "so so pretty". Sunny has posted a video with Nisha in which the mother and daughter are smiling. Their beauty is enhanced with the rose tiara filter.

"Nisha is so so pretty!! I'm a lucky mommy! With the sweetest heart!!!" Sunny captioned the video. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had adopted Nisha in 2017. Sunny Leone is Spending Her Quarantine Sunday Doing THIS! (View Pic).

Watch:

Meanwhile, Sunny, who has three kids -- Nisha, Noah Singh, and Asher Singh -- had earlier posted a picture on Instagram, sharing how difficult it is to make kids wear masks in times of coronavirus crisis.

"A new era... so sad that my kids have to now live like this but it is necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask," she had captioned the image in which her little ones were seen wearing masks.