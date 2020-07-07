Sushant Singh Rajput's death news had sent a shockwave in the industry. Each and everyday, new developments and at times fake news also circulate with regards to the Dil Bechara actor online. Now, a latest report has popped online which suggests that a Madhya Pradesh labourer has filed a complaint with the police after getting bombarded with numerous phone calls on his mobile phone from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. Yep, that's true. As per Press Trust of India, the fans have been approaching the labourer via a Facebook page. Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's Manny Enters Our Hearts like a True Heartthrob, One Last Time (Watch Video).

Reportedly, as per the investigation carried by the cyber cell of Indore unit's Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh, it revealed that an FB page in the name of Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had the labourer's mobile number mentioned in the 'about' section.

"After Sushant's suicide, the labourer is getting many calls daily. While some disconnect the call after realising that it was a wrong number others express their anguish over the Sushant issue," said Jitendra Singh, the Superintendent of Police. Sushmita Sen Pens a Heartfelt Post On Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Would Have Loved to Share Mysteries Of The 'Universe' From One Sush To Another.

"To find out the reality, police had forwarded a message on the messenger to the operator of the page, but yielded no response so far," he said. He further also added how the Facebook page is currently being followed by 40k people. Reportedly, the police are also trying their best to find out the face behind the page. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai's residence. Currently, the suicide case is been investigated by the Mumbai police wherein many Bollywood celebs are interrogated. On July 6, Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara trailer had dropped online. Stay tuned!

