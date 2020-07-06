It is going to be an incredibly emotional ride for everyone to catch Dil Bechara given that is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. It still seems difficult to believe that the actor is no more and that a talent like him won't be seen on the screen again. It seems all the more reason to celebrate the actor's life and work by cherishing his last film. While fans were hoping to catch Sushant's final work in theatres, the coronavirus situation has hampered this possibility. The film is now coming to Disney+ Hotstar and we bet you can't wait to watch this emotional tale. The film's trailer is finally out now and after fans began trending it since the night before, it is sure to make and break viewing records. Sanjana Sanghi Opens Up About Her Bond with Sushant Singh Rajput on the Sets of Dil Bechara.

Dil Bechara is casting director Mukesh Chhabra's debut directorial and is based on John Greene's novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The book has already been adapted in Hollywood for a film by the same name which starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. In its Hindi screen adaptation, we meet Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) as whose cancer-stricken condition doesn't hold them back from falling fiercely in love and cherishing each moment as they make the most of their time together. The film also happens to be Sanjana Sanghi's Bollywood debut. Sushant and Sanjana's infectious energy and chemistry promise this film to be one hell of a romantic ride. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Few Lines on Mumbai.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The trailer as expected looks convincing and how. Sushant Singh Rajput's unmatched talent can be seen in this film one again and we can't help but get moist-eyed with the thought that this happens to be his last film. The film is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

