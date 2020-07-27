Popular filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is the latest Bollywood celeb to be summoned by the Mumbai police as part of an ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Dil Bechara actor allegedly died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mahesh was a good friend and mentor of Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Mahesh recorded his statement at the Santa Cruz Police station in Mumbai on July 27.

Right before the probe, Mahesh had tweeted, "We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too shall pass."

Mahesh Bhatt's brother Mukesh Bhatt had said in an interview that Sushant came across as a very disturbed boy. He told Times Now, "He was a very disturbed boy. He was not there, while talking to me, I felt that he was not on the same plain. There was something amiss, something wrong. While the world is shocked about this tragic incident, I am not shocked because I saw it coming. But I am very depressed and very hurt because he was such a bright, talented young boy."

Sushant's brother-in-law's brother will be launching a website called Nepometer, to determine which Bollywood movie features talents with a family connection to Bollywood. The Nepometer had rated Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming movie Sadak 2, 98% on the Nepometer.

Mumbai Police has investigated over 40 people in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. His Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra were summoned last month. The very recluse YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra also had to step out of his comfort zone to record his statement with the police.

