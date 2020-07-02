Late Sushant Singh's Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to Twitter to announce a website that will provide ratings to movies based on how nepotistic it is. Called the 'Nepometer', the app will judge a movie in 5 categories and see how many artists with an inside connection are on board. While the website is yet to be operational, an example of how it will function is provided. Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Sadak 2 has been rated 98% nepotistic by Nepometer. Sushant Singh Rajput Was the Most Searched Keyword on Google in India for the Month of June.

In a tweet, the handle for Nepometer wrote, "#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood"

Earlier, in their first tweet, the handle had written, "Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism". Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Few Lines on Mumbai, Hints at Never Returning to the City of Dreams.

The Twitter handle of the website has already amassed over 6 thousand followers, which are only going to increase in the coming days. The website is developed by Vishal Kirti's brother in memory of the late family member.

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism pic.twitter.com/EkazMgtS6d — nepometer (@nepometer) June 25, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has left the world shocked. It has also reignited the conversations about how outsiders are treated in the film industry, very dominantly operated by long-established film families. The word nepotism has once again become the talk of the town. The reason behind Sushant's suicide is still being investigated by police, but it has not stopped the people from coming to conclusions already.

Sushant's final appearance will be in Dil Bechara, a film directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The movie is an adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars and also stars Sanjana Sanghi in her debut lead role. Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The same platform will also stream Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2.

