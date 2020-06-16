Sushant Singh Rajput Had Signed Rumy Jafry's Rom-Com With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's charming smile and happy memories will be etched in our hearts forever. The actor's tragic death has shaken the entire Bollywood fraternity and started a debate that may or may not sound appropriate at the moment. While netizens are currently busy demanding the actor's last release, Dil Bechara to have a theatrical release, not many know that he was supposed to start working with his rumoured girlfriend next. Yes, the actor had signed a rom-com with Rumy Jafry and it was expected to start rolling in May but was pushed ahead after coronavirus pandemic. Did Rhea Chakraborty Just Make Her Relationship With Birthday Boy Sushant Singh Rajput Insta Official?

Jafry in his new interaction with Mumbai Mirror revealed he was supposed to work with the couple and is unsure if he'll ever make it with anyone else. Speaking about the said project, he said, "A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat.” Prakash Raj on Nepotism in the Industry: 'I Have Lived Through This, Sushant Singh Rajput Couldn't'.

Elaborating on how the actor didn't have many friends in the industry, Jafry explained, "He didn’t have too many friends in the industry but was very passionate about his work. He kept reading my script even during the lockdown and was keen on a joint narration. He was looking forward to starting work on the film soon and every time the lockdown was extended, he would get upset because he wanted to get back to work and rehearse."

Sushant's last theatrical release, Chhichhore was a big hit at the box office and the success had prompted many filmmakers to approach him next. However, Sushant wasn't keen on any collaboration. Rumy Jafry narrated how producers were asking him to get them in touch with Sushant but the actor was against any meeting. He wanted to finish Jafry's project first and then start discussing his next.

