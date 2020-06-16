Prakash Raj on Nepotism in the Industry: 'I Have Lived Through This, Sushant Singh Rajput Couldn't'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death had come as a huge shock to his fans and industry colleagues. The actor known for his bright smile and a cheerful persona died by suicide on June 14. Following Sushant's tragic death had now opened up the dialogue about mental health awareness more than before. Also, netizens have been blaming nepotism being a reason as to why the actor's mental health spiralled downward. There have been reports that Sushant wasn't welcomed wholeheartedly into the industry and that despite delivering fairly successful films, the actor wasn't favoured much by the bigwigs of Bollywood who constantly made sure to pull him down. Raveena Tandon Speaks About 'Bollywood Camps' and 'Mean Girl Gangs', Reveals How She Fought Back Dirty Politics in the Industry (Read Tweets).

Actors are now opening up about nepotism and the general pressure that the film industry builds on young artists. Recently, veteran actor Prakash Raj also commented on the same. Sharing an old video where Sushant was talking about the existence of nepotism, the actor tweeted saying," #nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking."RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor.

Check Out the Actor's Tweet Here:

#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/Q0ZInSBK6q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 15, 2020

Recently, actress Raveena Tandon also took to Twitter to share her experience in the industry and said even though she wasn't an outsider, she faced a lot of dirty politics during the time that she was in the peak of her career. Referring to Sushant, she also mentioned that while some survive it, some can't.

