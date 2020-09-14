It has been three months since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and while the investigations are still on in different angles, the void that the actor's passing has left many will remain irrespective of what the outcome of the case is. Recently Sushant Singh Rajput's fans had begun a movement to remember the actor by planting saplings in his name and after Ankita Lokhande, the actor's close friend Mahesh Shetty and also Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chabbra took to social media to share posts of them planting saplings. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: NCB Denies Any Bollywood Personality Being On its Radar.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Mahesh Shetty wrote, "Neem has been used traditionally to remove negativity and for healing. Taking baby steps but trying to do all I can to make your dreams come true bhai!!!" Also the director of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara took to Instagram to share a picture where he is seen planting a sapling in memory of Sushant. He wrote, "Bhai" along with a heart emoji and also the hashtag started by SSR' s fans '#Plant4ssr'.After Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest By NCB, Ankita Lokhande Shares a Post on Karma Saying, 'You Create Your Own Fate By Your Actions'.

Check Out Mahesh Shetty's Post Here:

Mukesh Chhabra:

View this post on Instagram Bhai ❤️ #plant4ssr #plants4ssr #❤️ A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on Sep 13, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

In the meantime, as for the ongoing case, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in relation to the drug links t the case by Narcotics Control Bureau and is currently in Byculla jail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).