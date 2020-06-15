Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 09:18 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism
Sushant Singh Rajput's old comment (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is indeed a saddest time for Bollywood for losing a gem of an artist forever. Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, died of suicide in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. Aged 34, he was reportedly working with depression. The entire industry, fans and his close ones are in the state of shock over his sudden demise. Netizens started sharing the images of his bucket list he wanted to complete, his movie quotes etc. One more thing that is now going viral is his comment about 'Bollywood throwing him out.'

A screengrab from his interaction with a fan on Instagram's comments section is going viral. He spoke about how 'if the fan does not watch the film, they would throw him away.' He wrote, "I have no Godfather. I've made you (all) my Gods and Fathers. Watch it atleast of you wish I survive in Bollywood. Much love and regards." Here is the screengrab of the comment.

Sushant's Comment

Fan Expresses Displeasure

Nepotism Talk

Kangana's Videos Are Going Viral Too

Sushant Voiced It All

More on Nepotism

It is indeed a heartbreaking thing that a young and super talented actor like Sushant Singh Rajput had to go so soon. He was last seen in Drive and Chhichhore. Sushant's every work on the silver screen will be cherished to the core by his each and every fan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

