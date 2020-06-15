Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism

It is indeed a saddest time for Bollywood for losing a gem of an artist forever. Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, died of suicide in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. Aged 34, he was reportedly working with depression. The entire industry, fans and his close ones are in the state of shock over his sudden demise. Netizens started sharing the images of his bucket list he wanted to complete, his movie quotes etc. One more thing that is now going viral is his comment about 'Bollywood throwing him out.'

A screengrab from his interaction with a fan on Instagram's comments section is going viral. He spoke about how 'if the fan does not watch the film, they would throw him away.' He wrote, "I have no Godfather. I've made you (all) my Gods and Fathers. Watch it atleast of you wish I survive in Bollywood. Much love and regards." Here is the screengrab of the comment.

People used to troll, discourage/ demotivate Sushant after the success of MS Dhoni by saying "Movie dhoni ke wazah se hit hui hai " Karan Johar never lift up a small town boy that's why talented guy like him feel insecure in Bollywood#SushantSinghRajput #depression #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/tMli6DeKtJ — Jaydev Mishra (@Jaydevmishra16) June 14, 2020

Well who knew #AliaBhatt would manage to act via twitter too? When asked about Sushant on koffee with karan she said "sushant who" then she and #KaranJohar followed it by joking about him . Hypocrites and insensitive to THE CORE. Be a smart audience. Do not watch his movies. pic.twitter.com/ahADsLKTgU — EurusJr. (@Eurus_jr) June 14, 2020

#KaranJohar @karanjohar did you think anytime what will happen if one day your love for star kids make people angry and if people decides not to watch your movies ??? Where would you go and your star kids ? pic.twitter.com/yTTr1RuXpI — Shivam yadav (@Shivamy93527382) June 15, 2020

nepotism is not a crime. it is merely a weakness of the human nature like #KaranJohar #nepotism#KanganaRanaut say absolutely true about #nepotism pic.twitter.com/xOhtNBceel — DevPatel 🇮🇳 (@devpatel710) June 15, 2020

It is indeed a heartbreaking thing that a young and super talented actor like Sushant Singh Rajput had to go so soon. He was last seen in Drive and Chhichhore. Sushant's every work on the silver screen will be cherished to the core by his each and every fan.

