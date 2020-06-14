Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Ankita Lokhande In Disbelief Over His Death, Pavitra Rishta Cast Shocked Over Actor's Demise

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked the entertainment industry. It is being reported that Sushant was suffering from depression for a couple of years now. And the actor's suicide has raised many questions about how mental health is a growing concern these days for everyone. Sushant reportedly hung himself at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His house help discovered the actor's body and informed police of the same. [Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'.

And as per latest reports, actress and Sushant's longtime ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande was in disbelief when told about Sushant's death. As per a report in India TV, when they portal called up Ankita and informed her about the news, she exclaimed, "what" and hung up the phone. And now, in a conversation with ETimes TV, Sushant's Pavitra Rishta cast member Parag Tyagi revealed that the entire cast, Ankita included, are devastated with Sushant taking an extreme step. Sushant Singh Rajput No More: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, 7 Dialogues of The Brilliant Actor That Will Live On Forever!.

"Aai (Usha Nadkarni) can't stop crying. Manju Shah (Swati Anand), everyone is shattered after hearing the news. All Pavitra Rishta actors were discussing and everyone is asking why? I spoke to Ankita (Lokhande). She is also devastated and everyone is speechless as to how this happened. She was devastated and is unable to believe the news. Everything was good, Chhichore was a hit, his new film was coming (Dil) Bechara, which looked good, why Sushant why. I was watching the teasers of Bechara yesterday. He was so good," Parag revealed. Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics).

Recalling some fond moments that he shared with Sushant on the Pvitra Rishta sets, Parag revealed, "He was a very hardworking and passionate guy. I would say I have learnt so much from him. When we were working on Pavitra Rishta, he would not go home for 15-20 days. He used to sleep on the sets. I would also be there some time and we would wake up and have breakfast together. Being a lead actor he would shoot more than all of us but he never complained. He would sleep for 2-3 hours on the sets during the break. He would tell everyone, this is my time yaar, I can't take off. He was focused, passionate and hardworking towards his work. He was very particular about his work."

Parag also added that he too feels Sushant couldn't kill himself. "The cops are still doing the investigation. They have doubts and even I can't believe that he can commit suicide. He was a very strong person. He was emotional of course, but he was very strong. It is hard to believe that he can commit suicide after coming such a long way. He had reached so far because of his hard work and dedication.He never gave up in his life, that's why it is very shocking to believe how can he commit suicide. He was a very warm and positive person," said Parag!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).