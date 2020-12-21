Actress Swara Bhasker is grateful for the emergence of OTT platforms, and says she cannot imagine how one would have survived the pandemic without the digital platforms. This year, Swara delivered back-to-back releases in the OTT space, portraying a sensuous teacher in "Rasbhari", a police officer in "Flesh", and a runaway bride-turned stand-up comic in "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag". Swara Bhasker Disagrees With ‘A Great Artist Is a Great Human Being’ Statement, Says ‘Your Craft Is Not Who You Are as an Individual’

"This year has been a creatively exciting and fulfilling period workwise, having seen the back-to-back release of three series on streaming platforms. The overwhelming reception in this format has been wonderful," Swara said. Swara Bhasker Shoots for a Magazine Cover in Delhi Following COVID-19 Guidelines and Restrictions

"It's been a strangely blessed year where despite the pandemic I've seen such success and warmth from the audiences... I'm grateful for the emergence of OTT platforms -- I cannot imagine how we would have survived the pandemic without the Internet and digital platforms," she added. On the work front, Swara will soon be seen in LGBTQ+ drama "Sheer Qorma".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).