Bengaluru, March 2: Supabase has been blocked in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, sparking concern among developers and digital rights advocates. The Union government earlier this week restricted access to the popular backend hosting platform, widely used by programmers to build and deploy applications at low cost.

Why Was Supabase Blocked?

A senior government official said the action was taken because “information was being shared that should not have been shared.” However, no detailed public explanation has been released.

The blocking order was reportedly issued under Section 69A, which empowers the government to restrict online content in the interest of sovereignty, security, or public order. These orders are confidential and rarely disclosed publicly. Why Did Government Ban 30 OTT Platforms in India Including Ullu, MoodXVIP and Desiflix?

Lack of Transparency Raises Concerns

Delhi based digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation criticized the secrecy surrounding the move. It noted that Section 69A is implemented through the 2009 Blocking Rules, which mandate a committee process but also enforce strict confidentiality. ALTBalaji, Ullu, Desiflix and More: List of 25 OTT Platforms Banned by Government.

The foundation referenced the landmark Supreme Court ruling in Shreya Singhal v. Union of India, where Section 69A was upheld based on procedural safeguards and judicial review provisions. Critics argue that secrecy in blocking orders makes it difficult for affected parties to challenge decisions effectively.

Has Supabase Responded?

In an update dated February 27, 2026, Supabase said it is “following up through all available channels to resolve this issue.” It remains unclear whether the company has formally engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

For now, Supabase has advised Indian users to use VPN services or modify DNS settings to regain access.

The move has triggered debate within India’s developer community about internet governance, transparency, and digital rights.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Tech Crunch), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).