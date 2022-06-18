Actor Rajpal Yadav has teamed up with filmmaker Wilson Louis for horror comedy Taxi Mein Bhoot Hai, to be produced by Wilson Louis Films. This film is in pre-production stage. After grabbing the attention of the audiences for years, and now with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Rajpal is on cloud nine. Ardh: Rajpal Yadav on His LGBTQ Character, Says ‘Its Not Always. Necessary To Cast Real People’

He says: "This is simply one of the best horror comedy scripts I have come across till now. Wilson Louis, being known in this genre makes it all the more exciting." "The filming is scheduled to start off in the coming year. It is about a road trip that turns into a laugh riot. Ardh: Rajpal Yadav Shares How He Was Mistaken for a Transgender While Shooting for Rubina Dilaik’s Film.

The protagonist is a Mumbai taxi driver, who's already hard on luck and to add to it, dealing with a girls' ghost in his taxi," he concludes.

