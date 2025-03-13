Set against the backdrop of real-life political events, The Diplomat is a political drama written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Shivam Nair. The film, which is set to hit theatres on March 14, coinciding with Holi, stars John Abraham in the lead role as Indian diplomat JP Singh. Inspired by true events, it revolves around the case of Uzma Ahmed, portrayed by Sadia Khateeb. According to the official synopsis, “The film delves into the moral and ethical challenges faced by diplomats when personal lives are entwined with state affairs.” The early reactions to this film are unmissable! ‘The Diplomat’ Trailer: John Abraham Embarks on Mission To Rescue Sadia Khateeb’s Usma From Pakistan in This Gripping Political Thriller (Watch Video).

The Diplomat has opened to highly positive reviews, with critics hailing it as ‘gripping’ and ‘applause-worthy’. In addition to its compelling narrative, sharp direction and strong technical execution, the performances of the cast have been widely appreciated, particularly John Abraham, whose portrayal has been lauded as his ‘career-best performance.’ Let’s take a look at what critics have to say about The Diplomat. ‘The Diplomat’ Teaser: John Abraham Shines in a Gripping Espionage Drama Based on a True Story (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Diplomat’ Movie:

India TV: “John is seen as a determined, composed and straightforward diplomat in the movie. He has also justified this role completely. The actor, who is always seen showing strength and flaunting his glamorous body, is in suit-boot this time and reflects class in each frame.”

Times of India: “Ritesh Shah’s screenplay and Nair’s direction craft a tight, brisk narrative from the outset. John Abraham delivers one of his most nuanced performances as the empathetic and resolute diplomat. He balances quiet authority with wry humour, particularly in moments where he subtly challenges Pakistani officials.”

India Today: “That palpable tension in the air is one of the many gripping moments that Nair creates throughout the course of the film. The Diplomat is a recommended watch for John’s terrific performance as JP Singh, the second half soars and culminates into a thrilling climax. No songs, no tricks or distractions, the film’s razor-sharp focus on telling this real-life story is definitely applause-worthy.”

Firstpost: “The Diplomat is in fact John Abraham’s career best performance. A very engaging espionage film, The Diplomat deals with finer details of diplomacy. It is not a typical high-octane action packed drama where we see John flexing his muscles, it is indeed far from it where he is shown as a very firm, sorted and no-nonsense diplomat.”

Pinkvilla: “The intent behind The Diplomat shines through. Shivam Nair’s vision avoids jingoism, which is refreshing. It focuses on diplomacy’s subtle power instead. The cinematography is particularly well done and it stands out in all of the film's high moments.”

Mashable: “Inspite of the lack of action and punchy dialogues which is what John is known for in the recent years, the actor gives a commendable yet subtle performance. John Abraham without any major action or punchlines gives a simple performance that brings others to the forefront. He is a soothing aid to Sadia’s performance as his character was to Uzma.”

The Diplomat also features Kumud Mishra, Revathy and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film is produced under the banners of T-Series Films, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films in association with Fortune Pictures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).