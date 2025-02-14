The trailer for John Abraham’s upcoming film The Diplomat has been unveiled. Helmed by Shivam Nair, the film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Revathy and Kumud Mishra in key roles. Unlike his previous action-packed roles in Vedaa, Satyamev Jayate and Pathaan, John portrays a character who relies on intellect and diplomacy rather than physical strength in The Diplomat. The trailer showcases John as Indian diplomat JP Singh, caught in a tense, high-stakes encounter, trying to bring back an Indian girl, Usma (Sadia Khateeb), from Pakistan. The film, based on a true story, is set for release on March 7, 2025. ‘The Diplomat’ Teaser: John Abraham Shines in a Gripping Espionage Drama Based on a True Story (Watch Video).

Watch 'The Diplomat' Trailer:

