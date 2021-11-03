Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are making headlines almost every day. Why you may ask? As the rumoured couple is said to tie the knot in December 2021. While nothing official has been confirmed on this viral news, there are reports which also hint that Vicky-Kat will be getting hitched in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Well, if this news happens to be true then it's surely going to be the most happening wedding of the season. Earlier to this, it was also said that the two had got engaged secretly but the speculations were put to an end after Katrina’s team denied the same. Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Spotted Together At Their Manager’s Office Amid Rumours Of December Wedding (View Pics).

Now, as there is an online buzz about Vicky and Katrina's destination wedding, we thought of reminiscing the time when Kat on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan had confessed that she and Kaushal might look nice onscreen. Later on, in another episode, when Vicky Kaushal got to know about Kaif's admiration towards him, he literally fainted on the KWK couch. Such lovelies, right? Katrina Kaif To Wear Sabyasachi Designs For Wedding? 5 Times She Slayed In The Designer's Collection.

Watch Video:

Well, looking at how these two admire each other, we are really excited about their rumoured marriage. Right from getting spotted on New Year’s eve together in Alibaug to even getting tested positive for the coronavirus in just a day’s gap, time and again they've proven that something's cooking. However, we wonder why aren't they making their love official.

Talking about their wedding, it's said that the wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 this year. The shaadi is supposedly going to take place at Fort Barwara. Let's wait and watch, until then, watch the old video above. Stay tuned!

