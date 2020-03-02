Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: Every Upcoming Movie of Bollywood’s Charismatic Action-Hero

Tiger Shroff Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2 and Rambo Remake poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood's action-hunk Tiger Shroff turns a year old today and we wish the charismatic star a happy birthday! Well, Tiger's tremendous fan following has been evident and all this is due to his dedication and hard work, focus and sheer inclination to be Bollywood's fitness beast thanks to the years of MMA training and gymming. Speaking about the birthday boy's film career so far, Tiger Shroff made an impressive Bollywood debut in Sajid Nadiadwala's 2014 hit Heropanti. Since then the actor had a bit ups and down following yet another hit with Baaghi (2016) and two back to back flops with A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael. The next was Baaghi 2, a film that set box-office record and was the actor's smashing hit with a lifetime collection of Rs 164 crore. Tiger Shroff Confesses He Had a Crush on Baaghi 3 Co-Star Shraddha Kapoor When They Were in School.

Tiger's next film was Dharma Production's Student Of The Year 2 that was quite average and did a life-time collection of Rs 70 crore. With Hrithik Roshan starrer War, Tiger broke all the box-office records with the YRF film crossing Rs 300 crore. Now that's an interesting filmography considering the Baaghi 3 star's six year's acting career. As the birthday boy turns 30 today, let's take a look at every upcoming film of Bollywood's charismatic action hero. Heropanti 2: After Bachchan Pandey Poster Fiasco, Did Sajid Nadiadwala ‘Borrow’ Tiger Shroff from Baaghi 2 for The HP2 Poster? We Think So!

Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is back in the third instalment of Baaghi and this time he is paired opposite to Shraddha Kapoor who was also the lead in the first Baaghi film. The action-packed trailer and the catchy songs of the film are all giving us a big hint of yet another hit in line. Helmed by Ahmed Khan under Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 3 is slated for a March 6 theatrical release.

Heropanti 2

Recently, NGE movies announced the second instalment of Tiger Shoff's debut film Heropanti and all his fans were super excited to know the news. Mark the release date - July 16, 2021, that's when Tiger's Heropanti 2 is releasing in the cinema hall near you with Baaghi 3 fame Ahmed Khan taking the director's seat. No official announcement of the female lead and rest of the cast is made yet. Excited?

Rambo Remake

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand previously announced the Bollywood adaptation of Sylvester Stallone's.1982 Hollywood hit Rambo. The film will feature Tiger Shroff stepping into the shoes of The Expendables star. Earlier, reports suggested that the film would go on floors in March this year but now Tiger will kick start the shoot of Heropanti 2 next and Rambo remake production is postponed with Sajid Nadiadwala Film getting the first priority.

