Heropanti 2: After Bachchan Pandey Poster Fiasco, Did Sajid Nadiadwala 'Borrow' Tiger Shroff from Baaghi 2 for The HP2 Poster? We Think So!

Photo Credit: Twitter

Tiger Shroff shared the posters of Heropanti 2 today and made Twitter go nuts. No, not because everyone was over the moon to know that there is yet another sequel in the anvil. The posters of Heropanti 2 are rip-offs of other movies and people are not taking it lying down. What's even more amusing is that Sajid Nadiadwala took inspiration from his own movie this time. Twitteratti is convinced he plucked Tiger Shroff out from Baaghi 2's still and planted him on Heropanti 2 poster.

Both of them look exactly similar barring the garb. While the still has the actor shirtless, Heropanti 2 poster has him suited and booted. But everything from his hair to his expression is exactly the same. Now, this isn't anything new. Nadiadwala did the same with Bachchan Pandey. While the first poster had Akshay Kumar wearing a black silk dhoti with chandan smeared on his forehead, the second one turned dark with a red cloth tied like a turban and one eye of Akshay compromised.

We will still give to Bachchan Pandey as both are from the same movie. Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 posters are a classic case of Sajid Nadiadwala being a little too lazy about his films' posters.