Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a glimpse of his cozy dinner outing with his family.

The War actor was seen enjoying quality time with his father Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff. Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted an image featuring him posing alongside his parents. In the click, the actor is seen smiling while posing for the happy family click. Veteran actor Jackie and Krishna are seen making victory sign.

Tiger Shroff Celebrates Family Bonding in Heartwarming Dinner Outing Picture

The Baaghi actor simply tagged his parents in the caption.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in the action drama, Baaghi 4. The first installment of the action thriller franchise, directed by Sabbir Khan, hit theatres in 2016. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, it featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Sudheer Babu in a key role.

Directed by Harsha, the story of Baaghi 4 was penned by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film hit theatres on September 5.

Earlier in September, Tiger Shroff was overwhelmed by the audience’s response to his latest release Baaghi 4. He expressed gratitude to fans for continuing to shower love on his character Ronny, just as they have since the first installment, which released in 2016. Sharing his images, the actor wrote, “Overwhelmed with your love and reactions Even though he’s not the same… thank you for loving him the same way since part 1 #Baaghi4 in cinemas now!”

Tiger Shroff is currently grabbing attention as reports suggest he is gearing up for his international debut. The actor is reportedly in talks to share screen space with Hollywood stars Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa in an upcoming action film. ‘Baaghi 4’ Box Office: Tiger Shroff Has a Bad Theatrical Run Since 2021 – Can His Favourite Franchise Break His Post-Pandemic Curse?.

Back in 2017, Tiger had confirmed that he would be headlining the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s iconic film “Rambo.” However, the project was eventually shelved. Reacting to the news at the time, Stallone took to Instagram and expressed hope that the remake would do justice to the beloved character.

