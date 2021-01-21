Bollywood hottie Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, in Mumbai. Speculations surrounding the shaadi are strong, but there has been no official confirmation about the marriage from the actor yet. Having said that, as per the report, the lovebirds will be pronounced husband and wife at a beach resort in Alibaug and preparations have already started for the same. After this news was out, fans of Varun are waiting for the D-day. Just in case, you don't know much about this big fat wedding, here's all you need to know. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal To Get Married This Month in Alibaug – Reports.

Varun-Natasha's Wedding Venue

As reported by Pinkvilla, Varun and Natasha will get married at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24. A close source to Dhawan's informed the portal that they had to chose between Tropicana Resort & Spa and The Mansion House, and the bride and groom took the final call and chose the latter. Reportedly, for the guests, they have booked three villas - The Palm Court, The Cove Room and The Sky Deck Room.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Guestlist

As per Mid-Day, keeping in mind the COVID-19 scare, the Dhawan's have invited only 50 guests from the industry which includes filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. Apart from these, Remo D’Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kunda and Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani among others are also speculated to be a part of the list.

Wedding Outfits

On the fashion front, nothing concrete is yet out, but in an interview with TOI, Varun's stylist, Akshay Tyagi gave hints on how the actor's outfit will look like. He said to the portal, that groom likes colourful style and keeping his fashion sensibilities in mind, it'll be subtle and not loud wedding dress for the star. He also added that Varun might opt for a classic piece from Kunal Rawal's collection.

Reports also hint that Natasha, who is a designer herself, might weave her own wedding outfit. Wow!!! Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Wedding: Here’s What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Couple’s Intimate Ceremony.

Shaadi Festivities

Well, as per reports, Varun-Natasha's wedding festivities have already begun marking from the chunni ceremony from today (Jan 21). In this, Varun's family will visit the dulhan with a special dupatta. Aww!!! Following the same will be the sangeet and mehendi ceremony on January 22 and 23. We can't wait!

Well, just like fans even we are excited about the couple's marriage. We hope that today the two make it official by sharing a photo from their chunni ceremony. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates about the same.

