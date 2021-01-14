Are you ready to witness the first celebrity wedding of 2021? As the latest we hear is that Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime partner Natasha Dalal. If the above report is true, then in 10 days from today, Natasha will walk down the aisle and will be pronounced Varun's wife on January 24, 2021. Yes, that's the date! As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, the lovebirds are all set to marry in Mumbai at Alibaug. Definitely, it's going to be a big fat Indian wedding. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Are Quarantining Together? This Post Hints So! (View Pic Inside).

Reportedly, the preparations are in full swing and Varun's parents have already sent e-invites to the guests. The report further states that the pre-wedding festivities will commence from January 22 and 23 which will see sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. Varun Dhawan Reveals His Marriage Plans With Natasha Dalal; Says ‘Nothing Concrete Right Now’.

"I just received an e-invite & I am happy that finally, it's happening. You might see many b-towners heading to Alibaug to attend David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan's wedding. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities," a close source to the Dhawan's informed the portal. With this, we are also excited to see what designers the couple will choose for the D-day. 'Muqabla' Dance Video of Young Boys Impresses Varun Dhawan; Their 'Twist' Stuns Netizens.

Earlier in a conversation with Filmfare magazine, Varun had hinted that he might get hitched this year if situations get better. "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty," he had said. Now, we wait for the official announcement. Stay tuned!

