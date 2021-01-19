Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are childhood sweethearts and if reports are to be believed, the duo is all set to take their relationship to the next level on this weekend. Reports are rife that Varun and Natasha are getting married on January 24 in Alibaug and it is going to be an intimate ceremony. The couple was reportedly set to have a destination wedding last year, but due to the pandemic, the plans had to be changed. Neither the couple nor the family members have made any official statement yet. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal To Get Married This Month in Alibaug – Reports.

Pahlaj Nihalani in an interview to Mid-Day has spoken about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. He was quoted as saying, “I have heard that Varun’s wedding is happening this weekend. But I have not received an invite yet. David and I talk once in a while, but he hasn’t mentioned the wedding to me. I wish the couple all the best.” The report also states that the pre-wedding festivities would begin from January 22. Varun Dhawan Reveals His Marriage Plans With Natasha Dalal; Says ‘Nothing Concrete Right Now’.

Talking about the guest list, a source revealed to the tabloid, “The wedding will see only the families and the couple’s school friends in attendance. Last week, the families sent e-invites for the reception. Shah Rukh Khan may not be able to make it as he is shooting for Pathan in a bio-bubble. Other guests include Varun’s directors Remo D’Souza and Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and Vashu Bhagnani. Since David is diabetic and suffered a heart attack in 2013, sons Varun and Rohit don’t want to risk his health by having a grand reception.” According to reports, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding ceremony rituals will take place as per Hindu rites.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).